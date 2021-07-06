Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Holdings Boosted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $58,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 35.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,127. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -57.24 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

