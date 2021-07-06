Argon 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $154,726.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $154,726.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00046127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00134661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00166396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,838.18 or 0.99988855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.33 or 0.00949501 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

