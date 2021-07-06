Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Piper Sandler

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.