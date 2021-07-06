Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Lam Research worth $60,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

LRCX stock opened at $631.44 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

