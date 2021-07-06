Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 4,000 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.42% of Atkore worth $47,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth $107,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ATKR stock opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.83. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

