Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 804,895 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 804,895 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $57,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,891 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth approximately $353,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,544,000 after buying an additional 74,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HFC stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HFC. US Capital Advisors lowered HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

