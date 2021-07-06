Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 247,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,992,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

NYSE LOW opened at $195.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.