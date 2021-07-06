Aryacoin (AYA) Market Cap Tops $2.80 Million

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $16,222.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000285 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

