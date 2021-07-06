Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,252 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

