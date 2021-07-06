ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $94.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ASGN has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $110.52.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ASGN by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 4,262.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 153.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.