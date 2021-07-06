Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys 754 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.56 on Tuesday, hitting $277.59. The company had a trading volume of 52,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.55. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $181.18 and a 1 year high of $274.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $198.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

