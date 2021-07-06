Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $934,000 Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Shares of Woodward stock traded down $2.99 on Tuesday, hitting $121.02. 1,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.34. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.72. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.