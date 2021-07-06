Ashford Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. Vicor makes up about 3.8% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $40,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 958,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 1,364.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 607,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,887. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

VICR traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.01. 5,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,380. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $108.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

