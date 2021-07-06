Ashford Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares during the quarter. Goosehead Insurance makes up 1.9% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Goosehead Insurance worth $19,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $8,618,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,484 shares of company stock valued at $54,754,613. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.46. 2,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,865. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.60. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.