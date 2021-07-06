Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,834 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,834 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 17,137 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.45. 10,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,212. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $64.36.

