Ashford Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,266 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,924. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

