Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.13). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 163 ($2.13), with a volume of 230,531 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.65. The stock has a market cap of £140.11 million and a P/E ratio of 6.01.

In related news, insider Rita Dhut bought 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,957.66 ($5,170.71).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

