Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $337.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $337.00.

Ashtead Group stock opened at $303.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.71. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $127.65 and a 1-year high of $308.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

