Aspen Group (ASPU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 13th. Analysts expect Aspen Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

