Assetmark Inc. Buys 43 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 113.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,566.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,061.25 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,406.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securiti raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

