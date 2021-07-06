Assetmark Inc. Buys New Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,341 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. FMR LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,906 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 219,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

