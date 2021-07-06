Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

