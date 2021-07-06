Assetmark Inc. Has $98,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $238.03 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.99.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

