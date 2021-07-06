Assetmark Inc. Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Cigna by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,577 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $238.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.99.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

