Assetmark Inc. Invests $122,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after buying an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $145,035,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after buying an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,276,000 after buying an additional 329,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,185,000 after buying an additional 151,815 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $129.69 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $102.87 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.66.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

