Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.15.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

