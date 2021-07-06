Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NLOK opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

