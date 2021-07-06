Assetmark Inc. Takes $74,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,341 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPX opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

