Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Galapagos by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 647.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth about $6,929,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

GLPG opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.74. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $214.36.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

