Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $32.05 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

