Assure (ARHH) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Assure (OTCMKTS: ARHH) is one of 180 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Assure to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assure and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million -$15.04 million -5.40 Assure Competitors $1.16 billion $77.46 million 70.21

Assure’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure N/A -82.43% -46.25% Assure Competitors -686.23% -92.58% -18.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Assure and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure Competitors 903 3851 7135 191 2.55

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 13.29%. Given Assure’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Assure has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Assure rivals beat Assure on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

