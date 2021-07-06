Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.08% of Astronics worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Astronics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,164,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Astronics by 2,611.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 933,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Astronics by 1,251.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 808,015 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Astronics by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 678,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Astronics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 44,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $550.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.10. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

