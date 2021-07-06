ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Up 18.0% in June

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.30. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 33.62%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 84,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

