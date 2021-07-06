Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Athene alerts:

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Athene by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after acquiring an additional 584,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Athene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 88,525 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,524,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Athene by 46.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,805,000 after buying an additional 552,589 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATH opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. Athene has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $70.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Athene will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.