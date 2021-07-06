Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.3% during the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 77,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,063,000 after acquiring an additional 56,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 91.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,721 shares during the period. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.0% in the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 81,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.94.

TEAM stock opened at $262.72 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $272.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of -74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 291.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

