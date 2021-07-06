AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 29.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 77,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $433,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 267,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,758,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

