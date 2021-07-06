Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 707 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.77.

GS stock opened at $374.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

