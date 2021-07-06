Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,687,000 after purchasing an additional 58,330 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,464 shares of company stock worth $5,474,109. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $565.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $570.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

