Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $628,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $126.83 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

