Aureus Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,099 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries stock opened at $112.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.52.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

