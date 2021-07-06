Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,784 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $178,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Autodesk by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $297.74 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

