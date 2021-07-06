Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,166 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.30% of Avalara worth $33,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,683 shares of company stock valued at $14,736,535. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $162.19 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.05.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.