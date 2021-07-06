Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of ASM opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 103.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,500,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

