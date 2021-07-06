Axe Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $75,062.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 6th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $215,639.94 and $75,062.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

