Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Reduced by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.03.

BAC traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 575,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,018,760. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $345.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

