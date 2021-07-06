Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.24 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 80.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,461 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 142.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 41.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,979,000 after purchasing an additional 988,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,461 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

