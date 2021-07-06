Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 301,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 105,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

