Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,947 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

