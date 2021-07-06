Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAA opened at $144.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.43. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 513,483 shares of company stock worth $72,171,213. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAA. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.