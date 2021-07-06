Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

